Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $3,029.11 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,029.11 or 0.04823679 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $363.80 billion and $11.27 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00056736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,101,537 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.