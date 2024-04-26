Florin Court Capital LLP Grows Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.19% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $100.06. 14,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $102.55.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

