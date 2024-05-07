Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.800 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group Price Performance
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air Transport Services Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.