Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $136,733.40

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $136,733.40 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00175982 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,727.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

