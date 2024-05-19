Allegheny Financial Group LTD Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 253.2% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,186. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

