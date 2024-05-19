Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 773 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,766,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,369,000 after buying an additional 250,352 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 66.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,917,000 after purchasing an additional 154,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 18,122.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 140,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,753,421. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.05 and a 200 day moving average of $246.43. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWAV

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.