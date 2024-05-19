Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Position Increased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,491,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.04. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $199.00.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

