Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Dylan Lissette Sells 10,003 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Dylan Lissette sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $191,157.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $196,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 175,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

