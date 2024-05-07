LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) General Counsel Heather Novitsky Sells 2,000 Shares

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TREE traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. 163,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in LendingTree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

