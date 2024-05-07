Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.00

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.32), with a volume of 133438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.27).
Henderson European Focus Trust Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £393.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 6.48.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson European Focus Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.