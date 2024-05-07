JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.50

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.72), with a volume of 615866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.70).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £405.38 million and a PE ratio of -3,425.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.87.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

In other JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts news, insider Elisabeth Scott acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £16,770 ($21,067.84). Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.