JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.50

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.72), with a volume of 615866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.70).
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £405.38 million and a PE ratio of -3,425.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.87.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,500.00%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.