Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.70

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 62216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 15.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.