Florin Court Capital LLP Has $1.02 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.