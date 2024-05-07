Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.620-6.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.690 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

