Florin Court Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IBUY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.69.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.