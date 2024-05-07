FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 21st

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 78,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

