CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

CBB Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. 9,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $101.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

