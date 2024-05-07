CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
CBB Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CBBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. 9,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $101.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52.
About CBB Bancorp
