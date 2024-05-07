Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $51.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

