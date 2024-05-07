Bruce Norman Johnson Purchases 1,200 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.95 per share, with a total value of C$14,340.00.

Martinrea International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,361. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$920.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRE shares. CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

