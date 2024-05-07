Bruce Norman Johnson Purchases 1,200 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.95 per share, with a total value of C$14,340.00.
Martinrea International Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of MRE traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,361. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$920.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.68.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRE shares. CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
