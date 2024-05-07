Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.0 million-$416.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 888,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

