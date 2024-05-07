BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Announces Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. 1,286,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.