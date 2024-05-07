Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.620-6.860 EPS.
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
NYSE CPT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,279. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
