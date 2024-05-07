Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $76.93 during trading on Monday. 2,769,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.