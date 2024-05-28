Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,527 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $85,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $286.00 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.60.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,565. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

View Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.