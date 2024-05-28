Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 39,416 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,416 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $82,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AME opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

