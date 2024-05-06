Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $573.54. 1,140,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

