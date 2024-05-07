Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $165.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,763. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.