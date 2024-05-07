MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

MeridianLink Price Performance

NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 176,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. MeridianLink has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $25.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

