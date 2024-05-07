Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $135,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,661,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 784,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

