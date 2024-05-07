Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $2,450,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,088 shares of company stock valued at $395,452,118 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $453.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $422.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.