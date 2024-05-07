Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 3.45% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $216,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 319,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 73,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.98. The stock had a trading volume of 227,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

