Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $273.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

