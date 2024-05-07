Jackson Financial (JXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JXN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

