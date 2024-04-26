Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 225.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,300. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $206.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.