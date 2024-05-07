PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $24.93 on Monday. PACS Group has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

