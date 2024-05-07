Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 123,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $92,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

