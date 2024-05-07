Vicor (VICR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2024 – Vicor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2024 – Vicor had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Vicor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/20/2024 – Vicor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2024 – Vicor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2024 – Vicor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2024 – Vicor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2024 – Vicor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,276 shares of company stock worth $228,293. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 35.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 49.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

