Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Piper Sandler

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OIS

Oil States International Stock Performance

NYSE:OIS opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 87.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 202.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.