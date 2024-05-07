Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

