Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Exelon by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

