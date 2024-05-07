Proto Labs’ (PRLB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $31.68 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after buying an additional 34,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $11,382,000. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 251,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,008 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 234,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

