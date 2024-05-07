Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,034,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,862,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,188,000 after buying an additional 110,802 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.