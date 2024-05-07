Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $203,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,388,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 642,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after buying an additional 539,503 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

