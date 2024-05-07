Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $32.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 230.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.