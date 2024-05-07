RXO (NYSE:RXO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RXO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut RXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.55.

Get RXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Stock Performance

RXO stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. RXO has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 5,139 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $104,784.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,593,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,047,358 shares of company stock valued at $41,441,391. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $24,250,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in RXO by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 646,540 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 797,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 610,166 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,997,000 after purchasing an additional 248,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.