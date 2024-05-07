Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 11 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $1,308.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,308.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $615.86 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

