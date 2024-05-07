Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP opened at $518.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $441.06 and a one year high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

