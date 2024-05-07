Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $321.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

