Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 591 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.77 on Monday, reaching $440.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,870,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,728,453. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $321.32 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.39.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

