Shell Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 30,798 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 337% compared to the average volume of 7,051 call options.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Shell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

SHEL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. 2,116,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.